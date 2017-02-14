Michelle & Barack Obama Spending Valentine’s Day In Romantic Bliss — Sweet Messages

REX/Shutterstock

HOW cute are these two!? Barack and Michelle Obama are continuing to enjoy their post-presidency vacation, but they took time out of their trip to send one another the SWEETEST Valentine’s Day messages on social media. Check ’em out here!

If anyone deserves a long vacation, it’s Barack and Michelle Obama! The former president and first lady jetted off to the Virgin Islands after he officially transferred the title of POTUS to Donald Trump, 70, on Jan. 20, and it looks like they’re still living it up in the sun on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama,” Michelle tweeted on Feb. 14, alongside a photo of the couple’s feet in the sand. Meanwhile, Barack shared a sweet throwback photo of him and Michelle in the White House, which he captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day @MichelleObama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.” HOW cute are they?!

The happy couple has taken a break from social media throughout their romantic vacation, so it’s quite a treat to see them return to Twitter for such a special reason. It’s still unclear when Barack and Michelle will return from their vacay, but we don’t blame them for not wanting to come home!

After a long eight years in the Oval Office, this vacation for Barack and Michelle is certainly very deserved, and they’ve definitely been living it up during their time in paradise. Our former president is literally living his best life, and we still can’t get over the photos of him surfing on Richard Branson’s private island. How can we get a ticket onto this trip?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Barack and Michelle’s messages to one another on Valentine’s Day? Can you believe they’re still on vacation!?

