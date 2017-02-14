Matt Lauer Shuts Down Kellyanne Conway On ‘Today’ & Voters Say She’ll Be Fired Next

Courtesy of NBC

Gen. Michael Flynn is gone from President Donald Trump’s administration – and is Kellyanne Conway next? Following a disastrous talk with Matt Lauer, where he called her out for making absolutely ‘no sense,’ voters think Kellyanne’s about to be fired!

Is it almost the end of the “alternative facts” era? Kellyanne Conway, 50, may be joining Gen. Michael Flynn, 58, in the job search. After President Donald Trump’s, 70, national security advisor resigned following a scandal involving phone calls with the Russian ambassador, Kellyanne went on TODAY, only to find a Matt Lauer, 59, demanding answers, according to Uproxx.

“Yesterday on MSNBC you said that Michael Flynn enjoyed the full confidence of the president, [White House spokesman] Sean Spicer later said the president was evaluating the situation, and then Michael Flynn resigns overnight,” Matt said. “Were you out of the loop on this?” Yikes. It didn’t get any better from that. When Kellyanne tried to spin it that Trump still had confidence in Gen. Flynn, despite being labeled a security risk, Matt wasn’t having any of it.

“Kellyanne, that makes no sense! Last month the Justice Department warned the White House that General Flynn misled them!” Matt said, clearly exhausted with the “Alternative Facts” coming his way. “And that as a result he was vulnerable to blackmail and at that moment he still had the complete trust of the president?”

Kellyanne didn’t answer, choosing instead to move on and name Michael Flynn’s potential replacements. Michael had claimed he hadn’t discussed Russian sanctions during a call with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, 66, but the Washington Post reported that Sally Yates, 56, told the White House that Flynn had misled them, according to Variety. Plus, Michael could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail because of these talks. Ultimately, Michael quit, and following Kellyanne’s attempts to spin this scandal, many voters think she’s next to go.

“Kellyanne, you are clearly out of your depth,” one voter tweeted. Others pointed out how she should have been fired for violating ethics laws when promoting Ivanka Trump’s, 35, fashion line. Most just think it’s time for Kellyanne pack up her bags and leave.

Of course, if she does get fired, it would mean that Kate McKinnon, 33, wouldn’t get a chance to play her anymore on Saturday Night Live. Kate mocked Kellyanne’s strained relationship with CNN’s Jake Tapper, 47, in a sketch that spoofed Fatal Attraction. Kellyanne had a better sense of humor about SNL’s jokes than her boss, tweeting that she and Jake “spoke this morning just before brunch. No boiling bunnies on the menu.”

Do you think Kellyanne should get fired, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’ll resign from her post or is she “ride or die” when it comes to Donald Trump?

