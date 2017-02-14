New music from Maroon 5 is here! The group dropped the second single off their upcoming album, and you won’t be able to stop listening. ‘Cold’ features Future and is an ultimate JAM. Check it out right here!
We’ve been patiently waiting for a new song from Maroon 5, and after teasing us with cryptic posts on Instagram for a week, the guys finally gave us our wish on Feb. 14! The bands new track “Cold” features a verse from Future, and we’re already singing along. Listen here:
Maroon 5 dropped their last single, “Don’t Wanna Know,” back in October, and it quickly blew up the charts. However, with lead singer, Adam Levine, being a brand new dad, the group has kept pretty low key in recent months. Hopefully this new track means an album is on the way soon!
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo — PICS
Here are the lyrics to “Cold”:
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
Are we taking time or a time out? I can’t take the in between
Asking me for space here in my house, you know how to f*** with me
Acting like we’re not together, after everything that we’ve been through
Sleeping up under the covers, how am I so far away from you?
Distant when we’re kissing, feel so different
Baby, tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
Whoa yeah, whoa yeah, I don’t understand why you’re so cold
What you holdin’ on, holdin’ on for? If you wanna leave, just leave
Why you wanna bite your tongue for? The silence is killing me
Acting like we’re not together, if you don’t want this, then what’s the use?
Sleeping up under the covers, how am I so far away from you?
Distant when we’re kissing, feel so different
Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
Whoa yeah, Whoa yeah, I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold, it’s colder, whoa yeah
So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah
So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold
Never thought that you were like this, I took the tag off of major prices
I just spent half a mill on a chandelier, now you tryna cut me off like a light switch
Trying to stay and I leave, saying that you need some time to breathe
Thinking that I’m sleeping on the four letter word, but the four letter word don’t sleep
We goin’ two separate ways, you ain’t been actin’ the same
You gotta go, but the wasy your a** used to be you gold dig every day
Hear what you say, girl I tried to give you space
Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah
So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah
So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold its colder, whoa yeah
So Cold it’s colder, whoa yeah
So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Cold”? Will you be adding it to your playlist?!
