New music from Maroon 5 is here! The group dropped the second single off their upcoming album, and you won’t be able to stop listening. ‘Cold’ features Future and is an ultimate JAM. Check it out right here!

We’ve been patiently waiting for a new song from Maroon 5, and after teasing us with cryptic posts on Instagram for a week, the guys finally gave us our wish on Feb. 14! The bands new track “Cold” features a verse from Future, and we’re already singing along. Listen here:

Maroon 5 dropped their last single, “Don’t Wanna Know,” back in October, and it quickly blew up the charts. However, with lead singer, Adam Levine, being a brand new dad, the group has kept pretty low key in recent months. Hopefully this new track means an album is on the way soon!

Here are the lyrics to “Cold”:

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

Are we taking time or a time out? I can’t take the in between

Asking me for space here in my house, you know how to f*** with me

Acting like we’re not together, after everything that we’ve been through

Sleeping up under the covers, how am I so far away from you?

Distant when we’re kissing, feel so different

Baby, tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

Whoa yeah, whoa yeah, I don’t understand why you’re so cold

What you holdin’ on, holdin’ on for? If you wanna leave, just leave

Why you wanna bite your tongue for? The silence is killing me

Acting like we’re not together, if you don’t want this, then what’s the use?

Sleeping up under the covers, how am I so far away from you?

Distant when we’re kissing, feel so different

Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

Whoa yeah, Whoa yeah, I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

So cold, it’s colder, whoa yeah

So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah

So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold

Never thought that you were like this, I took the tag off of major prices

I just spent half a mill on a chandelier, now you tryna cut me off like a light switch

Trying to stay and I leave, saying that you need some time to breathe

Thinking that I’m sleeping on the four letter word, but the four letter word don’t sleep

We goin’ two separate ways, you ain’t been actin’ the same

You gotta go, but the wasy your a** used to be you gold dig every day

Hear what you say, girl I tried to give you space

Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones?

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah

So cold it’s colder, whoa yeah

So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

So cold its colder, whoa yeah

So Cold it’s colder, whoa yeah

So cold it’s colder, I don’t understand why you’re so cold

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Cold”? Will you be adding it to your playlist?!

