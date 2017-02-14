North & Saint West’s Valentine Is Luna — The Sweet Gift They Sent With Help From Kanye

Courtesy of Snapchat & Instagram

Luna Legend is one lucky girl! In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the 10-month-old received a super generous gift from her Valentines North & Saint West, and our hearts are totally melting at the cuteness! Find out what they sent her here and prepare to be jealous.

If only we could all be North, 3, and Saint West‘s, 1, Valentine! But unfortunately for us, this year, the two chose Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend‘s, 38, adorable daughter Luna, 10 months, for the honor, and the gift they gave her for V-Day was beyond precious! Of course the brother-and-sister pair had help from their famous parents Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, but we love that the card Kim sent Luna was specifically “signed” by her little ones — aw!

@KimKardashian @erynwithnoi NOBODY gifts better than this entire family, I swear. @krisjenner goes HAM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Showing off the sweet gift on Feb. 13, Chrissy revealed via Snapchat that the Wests had sent her baby girl a shiny new pair of Yeezys! The present even came with a sweet note addressed to Luna, that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful baby girl! Lots of love, North and Saint.” Clearly excited, Chrissy wrote over the vid “KIMBERLY!!”

“Oh my gosh, Kim and Kanye — my baby is doper than me. My baby is cooler than me!,” Chrissy gushed as she presented the stylish black kicks for the camera. “Look what you got!” she told Luna, as the precious baby girl grabbed at her new footwear. It seems like the gift came just in time too as Luna had apparently been having a rough morning. “Maybe this will help today’s crankiness,” Chrissy wrote — telling Luna, “Don’t be sad anymore! Don’t be sad!”

Luna was ALL smiles once she saw those sneaks though, so it looks like Saint and North’s present did the trick! Later, Chrissy took to Twitter to gush about the surprise even MORE. “NOBODY gifts better than this entire family,” she told a fan. “I swear, @krisjenner goes HAM.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Luna’s gift from North and Saint the cutest? Do you think she gave them anything in return?

