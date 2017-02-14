Courtesy of Twitter

Aw, this is TOO precious! In order to wish fans a happy Valentine’s Day, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s adorable baby daughter Luna mastered the art of blowing kisses on Snapchat. And seriously, it is exactly what we needed today! Watch the cuteness unfold here.

Your Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot cuter — thanks to Luna (Legend) Stephens, 10 months! The little cutie took to Snapchat with her mom Chrissy Teigen, 31, on Feb. 13 to show off an adorable new skill she finally learned, just in time for V-Day! The short video, which was later posted to Twitter, shows Chrissy using a Valentine’s Day themed filter to blow kisses at the camera. She then pans the camera over to her daughter, telling her to “blow a kiss.”

Luna actually DOES blow a kiss to Chrissy’s fans, and it’s completely heart melting. Watching this clip on repeat will seriously give you all the feels! The best part is, the filter puts a little pink bow on Luna’s head, which is super precious and fun. You better believe Chrissy’s followers ate this up too — in fact, they couldn’t stop gushing over baby Luna! “She is the most precious child ever omg those CHEEKS!!! ,” one fan wrote. Another said, “THIS IS TOO CUTE TO HANDLE I CAN’T! Can I adopt her as my baby sister?? Pretty please?” “After 3 months of trying to get her to blow kisses, she finally does it for the valentine’s snap ahhhh,” Chrissy captioned the vid.

It’s hard to believe that Luna is already 10 months old! She’s grown up SO fast, and we love that Chrissy frequently shares videos and pics of her with fans. I mean, who could resist showing off that precious little girl? And as far as Valentine’s Day goes, Chrissy and John Legend, 38, have definitely been getting into the spirit! In fact, Chrissy even put on her chicest lingerie to serenade her hubby with his hit song “Ordinary People.”

In the super sexy video, which was shot for Love magazine, the model mouths the words to his song while wearing a variety of sexy outfits — including lacy bras, panties and even nipple pasties! But our favorite part? The footage shows off how authentic Chrissy and John’s relationship is — we even get to see their goofy side. These two are serious relationship goals!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Luna the cutest? Can you believe how big she’s getting?

