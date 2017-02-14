Lauren Jauregui Throwing Shade At Camila Cabello? See The Tweet That Has Fans Talking

REX/Shutterstock

Oh boy, it seems Fifth Harmony may have hit a sour note! Lauren Jauregui posted a suspicious tweet on Feb. 14 that has fans thinking she’s dissing her former bandmate Camila Cabello! See the savage shade for yourself, right here.

Whoa there Lauren Jauregui! The 20-year-old Fifth Harmony singer definitely threw some shade on Feb. 14. The question is: at who?! Fans thought she might be attacking her former bandmate Camila Cabello (the one who suddenly quit the band), when she tweeted “Fake that confidence bih, one day it’ll be real .” Ouch!

Fake that confidence bih, one day it'll be real🙏🏼 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 14, 2017

So why do people think Lauren is coming for Camila? Because earlier the same day, Camila said some less-than-nice things about the band and their music to Seventeen. “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” she explained. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.” Hmmmm.

Fans immediately began tweeting “Camren” at Lauren, which is a name they made up for a fantasy ship between her and Camila. They see the attack as a thinly veiled jab because she was hurt my Camila’s comment. One fan was fed up with her sneaky tweets, saying “girl you can’t keep indirecting without spelling the tea, we want to know.” Amen to that! Another agreed saying “WHO ARE U SHADING LATELY JUST SPILL THE TEA PLS.”

It’s true, Lauren has been shady lately, and we’re living for it. She mused on realness earlier this week after the Grammys, saying “Grammy parties left me with a hangover and a real clear picture of real vs fake # thankyou.” Camila also went tot he Grammys, so this is just more proof of beef.

HollywoodLifers, what do you guys think? Is Lauren shading Camila? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.