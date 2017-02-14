REX/Shutterstock

Fashion can bring together all sorts of different people, and in this case it was Kylie Jenner, Madonna and, of course, Tyga! New pics show the unlikely trio bonding while sharing the spotlight in the front row at a runway show.

Could Kylie Jenner, 19, and Madonna, 58, be forming Hollywood’s newest squad? The two pop culture icons were seated next to each other at Philipp Plein‘s New York Fashion Week show on Monday, February 13, and instantly bonded. Even Tyga, 27, got in on the action and was seen chatting up a storm with his girl and her new bestie. So cool!

Kylie was totally styling for the front row, rocking an embellished white v-neck top with her long, black hair and claw manicure. Madonna also kept it cool, or more likely warm, in a wine colored coat with a massive black fur trim and black sunglasses. As for Tyga, he rocked a leather sports jacket and also kept his sunglasses on inside!

Kylie, Madonna and Tyga were not alone at the show, either. The star-studded guest list included Shay Mitchell, Dascha Polanco, Josh Lucas, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Olivia Culpo and Victor Cruz. Models Sofia Richie and Anwar Hadid also walked in the show!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Kylie and Madonna would make good friends? Were you surprised to see them hanging out? Comment below!

