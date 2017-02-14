Kylie Jenner Flaunts Major Cleavage & Underboob In Sexy Bedazzled Mini Dress

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Kylie Jenner headed to the Phillipp Plein show during NYFW on Feb. 13th and she opted to wear a very revealing minis dress. The white frock was completely bedazzled and had a plunging neckline which she went braless under. What do you guys think of Kylie’s sexy look?

Kylie Jenner, 19, has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and has been attending a bunch of different shows. We have seriously been loving Kylie’s outfits in the front row, but her latest look may just be our fave. She headed to the Phillipp Plein Fall 2017 fashion show where she sat front row with none other than Madonna, 58, herself.

Even though the night was all about Phillipp’s new collection, it was Kylie that ended up stealing the show. She opted to wear a skin-tight long-sleeve white mini dress that had a bedazzled bodice that featured intricate beading, sequins, and pearls. The neckline of the frock was plunging and ended all the way at her belly button, with a little closure on her chest. She opted to go totally braless underneath, too, so her cleavage and underboob was out of control.

The thigh-skimming dress had a keyhole cutout back which showed off a ton of skin and the same gold and sequin embellishments decorated the entire back of the dress and her butt. She tied the entire look together with a pair of thigh-high black lace-up boots that had an edgy sneaker-type bottom.

The show marked Phillipp Pleain’s first ever New York fashion show, so of course Kylie had to be there, front and center! He even posted a picture of Kylie, Tyga, 27, and Madonna in the front row, saying, “@madonna @kyliejenner @kinggoldchains sitting first row at my first Show in NEW YORK !!!! Lit __” Just a day before the anticipated event, Kylie posted a photo of her and Phillipp in a fitting in New York and they were both wearing ginormous shiny black, down bubble jackets and it was hilarious.

We are obsessed with Kylie’s sexy little white dress at the show — are you guys?

