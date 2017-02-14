Kim Kardashian Nearly Face Plants While Wearing Stilettos In The Snow — See Pic

FameFlyNet

Kim Kardashian fell into the arms of her bodyguard, thanks to snow, ice, and a pair of sky-high stiletto thigh-highs. It happens to the best of us… but we aren’t typically swarmed by photographers as we go down. Get a glimpse of the scary moment now!

File this one under: Kim Kardashian is clumsy like the rest of us! The 36-year-old reality star had a bit of trouble getting out of her SUV on Feb. 14. We’re thinking her boots might be to blame, as they are more appropriate for a Catwoman reboot than the icy streets of New York City. Thigh-high and black as night, the fashionable footwear left much to be desired when a lack of traction gave Kim a slight scare. Thankfully, her bodyguard was there to catch the falling starlet before her face met the sidewalk.

Kim is in NYC to support hubby Kanye West, 39, during Fashion Week 2017. His Yeezy Season 5 show is on Feb. 15. Nowhere to be seen, sadly, are the kids, 3-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West. The first family of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was noticeably absent from the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. Thankfully, Adele filled in for Kanye after Beyoncé failed to take home the night’s top prize: Album Of The Year. We’re sure the “Famous” singer was just a tad bit busy prepping for his latest clothing spectacle.

Speaking of spectacle, Kim seems to be appreciating the finer side of cotton. Aside from the boots and that fur coat, faux we’re hoping, the rest of her outfit is casual with a capital “c.” She even shared an Instagram from her private jet, in which she appears to be comfortable in a pair of sweats. Of course, the ensemble is brought together with the pair of grey Yeezys and some crazy long extensions.

We can’t help but wonder, though, what the parents might have up their sleeves for Valentine’s Day 2017. Mr. West isn’t known for his subtle gift giving. As of now, Kim has only shared a, very cute, snapshot of the pair kissing in the sunset. Kanye’s rocking his blonde locks, but it could be a throwback pic. It’s adorable regardless. You’ll have to stay tuned to see what might happen after the sun goes down.

HollywoodLifers, could you imagine taking a tumble in front of so many people!? What embarrassing moments have you had, that you’re glad weren’t caught on camera?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.