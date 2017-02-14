Kendall Jenner Describes Her Perfect Valentine’s Day Date — Guys, Prepare To Take Notes

Courtesy of Instagram

Hoping to wine and dine Kendall Jenner one of these days? The supermodel just revealed the secret to being her the perfect Valentine’s Day date, so you better pay close attention.

Kendall Jenner, 21, penned a Valentine’s Day blog for her app and blog, KendallJ.com, that revealed all of the qualities she looks for in a perfect date. This info will totally have the guys and girls that drool over her going gaga, so she definitely did them all a favor!

“Dating is hard! It’s not always easy to find someone you just click with. But, for me, there are three qualities that any potential dude must have,” Kendall writes, laying the groundwork for her big reveal of the specific details she wants to see in her next date. “A good sense of humor. Especially in my industry, any guy that takes himself too seriously is not for me. We have to be able to laugh together!”

Kendall continued, “Similar interests. If we don’t have any, then what are we going to do? Lol! It would be great if he is into the same music as I am or if he likes cars. Or, if he just likes being spontaneous like I do — that would be a good place to start!”

And, of course, Kendall added that a dude trying to kick it to her must have “good style.” She went on to say, “I don’t really care what a guy is wearing as long as he knows how to put it together. It’s so attractive when a guy knows how to dress himself. If I‘m going to look good, he better too, lol!” So true, Kendall!

