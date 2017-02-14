Kate Middleton’s Casual Valentine’s Day Outfit — See Her Festive Red Blazer

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton made a very special visit to RAF Wittering in Peterborough, England to visit the young air cadets on Feb. 14th and she opted to wear a very festive look. She rocked a red blazer in honor of Valentine’s Day and we’re obsessed! What did you guys think of Kate’s casual outfit?

Believe it or not, Kate Middleton, 35, is an Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, so she made a special guest appearance at RAF Wittering in Peterborough, England on Feb. 14th and she opted to wear a casual but chic ensemble and she looked fabulous, as always.

Kate opted to wear quite the festive outfit when she visited the Air Cadets, considering it was Valentine’s Day. Kate rocked a red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Double-breasted twill blazer which is a whopping $1,515. The red woven blazer is part of the brand’s Resort ’17 collection, and it features touches of wool with a double-breasted front, peak lapels and embossed gold buttons down the entire front.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the jacket with a simple black turtleneck underneath and her favorite pair of black skinny jeans. She opted to wear just a simple pair of skin-tight, black suede, flat knee-high boots as she was running around doing activities all day long. We think it is so cute how Kate got in the holiday spirit and opted to wear red in honor of Valentine’s Day. Kate is so down-to-earth, we can’t even handle it! She threw her hair in a ponytail and ran around withe the cadets all day!

What did you guys think of Kate’s Valentine’s Day ensemble — did you love it as much as we did?

