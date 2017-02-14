During the solemn ‘In Memoriam’ presentation during the Grammy Awards, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo performed a powerful version of the song ‘God Only Knows.’ Now, you can listen to the full song and relive that incredibly emotional moment.

John Legend, 38, and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, 30, brought Grammys viewers to tears as they collaborated on an evocative cover of The Beach Boys 1966 song “God Only Knows.” Just a day after the Feb. 12 awards show, John and Cynthia have dropped the full, studio version of the beautiful duet.

“Thank you #Grammys! A new recording of “God Only Knows” w/ @CynthiaEriVo & producer @BreakMirrors is on @AppleMusic,” John announced on Twitter. “Ahh, the strings by Y Music on this version are stunning. I love this song. Love this arrangement,” he added. The two performed while photos of some of the most iconic people in music who were lost in 2016 and 2017 were projected on the Grammys stage.

“God Only Knows” was written by Bryan Wilson and Tony Asher from the point of view of a man or woman contemplating life after death to their lover. “I’ll love you till the sun burns out, then I’m gone,’ ergo ‘I’m gonna love you forever,” Asher explained in The Beach Boys book, Wouldn’t It Be Nice. It’s truly a beautiful piece that was fitting with the circumstance.

In addition to John and Cynthia’s “In Memoriam” tribute, Bruno Mars also honored Prince with a stage-rocking performance of “Let’s Go Crazy,” sparkling purple jacket and all. Adele performed a stripped-down version of the late George Michael’s “Fastlove” as a tribute to the Wham! singer. Each tribute of the evening was stunning, emotional and personal.

