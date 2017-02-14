Get Jennifer Lopez’s Braided Ponytail That Was Spotted At NYFW

Courtesy Photos/Instagram

Celebs are always ahead of trends, so we weren’t surprised when we saw braided ponytails at Ulla Johnson, a look Jennifer Lopez recently wore. Get the look below!

The hair at Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2017 show was lead by Holli Smith for Bumble and bumble.

She described the inspiration: “We’re doing a high-up, slicked-back braid and pulling out a few wisps around the edges. The look is super clean with a little volume on top but the rest will be very classic and hard, which I love because the clothing is a bit bohemian. It’s a nice way to get some boyishness into it — it’s strong but doesn’t take away from the clothing.”

Here is how to get the exact look from Bumble and bumble:

“Use Thickening Hairspray throughout dry hair and brush the hair back, pulling it into a high ponytail and securing with a bungee. Comb all hair back from hairline and once grain and positioning is perfect, secure with another band. Pull a few face-framing hairs out from the hairline and use hand to gently push on top of head, pushing hair from back of crown towards front to create a little volume on top. Secure base under the ponytail with Strong Finish Hairspray, leaving top ‘dry’. In hands, mix a dab of Brilliantine with a tiny amount of water and apply to hair while braiding ponytail. Secure braid with band.”

Easy!

Jennifer Lopez wore this look on January 31, styled by Chris Appleton.

