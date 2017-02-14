How To Fix Split Ends: Copy This Easy New York Fashion Week Hair Trick

Courtesy of Aveda

Split ends suck. Everyone wants smooth and sexy hair like a celeb or a model at NYFW — this one miracle product will fix your split ends in a snap — find out what it is below!

We were backstage at Tome’s Fall 2017 show on February 12, where hairstylists backstage shared this pro tip with HollywoodLife:

“To create a super sleek, healthy style, use Aveda Damage Remedy Split End Repair on the ends right before you blow dry — this will seal in the product and instantly repair split ends.”

Aveda Global Creative Director Antoinette Beenders lead the group of stylists backstage at the Fall show for Tome, and paid attention to the natural textures of the models.

They rocked individual styles, but many had sleek and sexy ponytails, which “celebrated confident, strong women.”

To get the look, Aveda Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil was used to add moisture and shine to hair which had become dull and dry during this cold New York winter.

Styles, both straight and curly, were set with the Air Control Light Hold Hair Spray, which smells AMAZING with notes of organic lavender, bergamot and palmarosa.

Makeup was done by MAC. The look centered on white eyeliner above the crease. Futuristic but cool! Genius makeup artist Diane Kendal was the lead backstage. Love her!

