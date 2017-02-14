Harrison Ford Barely Avoids Crashing Private Plane Into Massive 737 Jet — Scary Details

SplashNews

Harrison Ford was involved in shocking near-accident while attempting to land his plane at the airport in Orange County, California. While coming into the airport, Harrison almost collided with a 737 jumbo jet waiting to take off! We have the scary details here.

Aside from being an actor, Harrison Ford, 74, is an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend got the all clear to land at John Wayne airport in Orange County, California on February 14, but something went terribly wrong on descent. Harrison was instructed to land his private plane on runway 20-L, but somehow miscalculated and landed on a taxiway instead. The serious mistake meant that he flew over an American Airlines 737, nearly colliding with the top of the plane carrying 110 passengers and six crew members.

Thankfully, he missed the jet and landed safely, albeit in a completely wrong area of the airport. He was reportedly unharmed, and nobody else on the taxiway was injured, either. But this wasn’t just something that can be shrugged off.

Landing on the taxiway is a violation of the Federal Aviation Administration safety rules, and now the FAA is reportedly investigating the incident.While the FAA didn’t ID Harrison by name, they stated that the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky correctly read back the clearance given to them by air traffic controllers at the airport. And yet, they did not land in the correct area. Harrison faces the possibility of getting his pilot’s license suspended.

This is far from the first time that Harrison has had trouble while flying. He crashed his World War II era plane on a golf course in Santa Monica, California in 2015, breaking his arm and cutting his head. He crash-landed a helicopter in 1999, and emergency landed a plane at the airport in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2000. Harrison’s been flying since the 1950s.

