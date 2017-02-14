Hannah Jeter Debuts Adorable Baby Bump In Sexy Leather Skirt & Reveals Pregnancy Cravings

Courtesy of Instagram

Hot mama! Hannah Jeter is showing off her baby bump for the first time and is such a sexy mother to be in a tight leather skirt. We’ve got the details on how her wild pregnancy cravings are causing her to totally change up her strict model diet.

Pregnancy never looked so stunning! Hannah Jeter, 26, debuted her baby bump Feb. 14 and looked smoking hot in a black leather mini-skirt with a sexy lace-up side slit. Her husband Derek, 42, is one lucky guy to have such a fine woman having his baby, as she told Extra about how she’s had crazy cravings since finding out she was expecting their first child. “So I don’t eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting,” she revealed. Whoops, there goes her vegetarianism, but the baby wants what it wants.

She’s also developed quite a sweet tooth all of the sudden. “I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that… anything salty, sweet.” The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says that she has always been a picky eater, though “Now it’s like… give me everything!” How adorable!

Hannah just broke the news of her pregnancy to the world Feb. 13, when she revealed that the couple is expecting a daughter. Apparently Derek hasn’t been going to her doctor’s visits as she learned about the sex of the baby and then shared it with him later. “I found out, then I surprised him. It was good, we’re excited,” she said, noting that they didn’t care whether their baby was was a boy or a girl, as they just hope for a healthy child.

The baseball legend already has chosen a name for his little girl, but Hannah is ready to settle on anything just yet. “I think I’m emotional right now, so I can’t decide. I don’t know what I like. I think I hate everything, so I’m not there yet. Maybe towards the end I’ll get there, but for now I’m not brainstorming, I’m just trying to keep healthy and not sick.” Their first-born will definitely not be an only child as the pair want a slew of kids. “I want a team. Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel. A couple maybe…three or four.” Hannah can totally balance her modeling career with having kids, especially since she shot her SI bikini spread right after she found out she was expecting!

HollywoodLifers, share your well wishes to Derek and Hannah in our comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.