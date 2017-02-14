‘Shahs Of Sunset’s’ Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Secretly Weds Shalom: ‘We’re Married’

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Golnesa Gharachedaghi, AKA GG from ‘Shahs of Sunset!’ The stunning 35-year-old shockingly revealed in a Valentine’s Day Instagram that she tied the knot with her boyfriend Shalom in Jan.! We have all the details, here.

This is the most epic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day EVER! Golnesa Gharachedaghi stunned her fans on Feb. 14 by announcing that she’s married, and has been for a few weeks! In an Instagram video, the Shahs of Sunset star claims that she actually tied the knot in Jan., during a spur of the moment ceremony. Wow!

In a now-deleted Instagram video showing the sweet moment, GG wrote “January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married,” she began. “They sarcastically told us there’s a small chapel we could go to and do it right then. An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren’t dressed for it and I couldn’t stop laughing from shock… but f–k it… we’re not like ordinary people.” How romantic is that!?!?

She wrote another romantic message while including a throwback photo to the day he proposed as well. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my hubs,” she wrote. “This was the day you proposed… it was 13 degrees in NYC, we barely had enough clothes on, my tears kept freezing down my face, you pulled off the sweetest surprise proposal and with the most beautiful ring. I’ll never forget that day! Asheghetam!!!” For some reason, she deleted that post as well. But still, what better day to reveal that you secretly got married?!

