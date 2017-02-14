SplashNews

This is EVERYTHING! Gigi Hadid is very busy in New York for Fashion Week this Valentine’s Day, but she kept her love, Zayn Malik, close in the cutest way possible. Check out her casual V-Day ensemble that will totally give you relationship envy!

Gigi Hadid, 21, is one proud girlfriend. She may not have been with Zayn Malik, 24, for Valentine’s Day this year, but she made sure to flaunt her love for him all the same — by wearing a t-shirt with his name and face emblazoned on the front! Hopefully, Zayn will be able to meet up with Gigi in New York, where she’s currently spending time for Fashion Week, but if not, at least he knows she’s thinking about him!

It’s been almost a year and a half since Zayn and Gigi started dating, but their love seems stronger than ever these days. In fact, Gigi just made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres show and gushed all about her man on Feb. 10 — awww! From sweet PDA-filled snaps to adorable, low-key outings, these two just seem like the most down-to-earth couple of all time. Literally the definition of relationship goals!

“We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies,” the supermodel recently gushed to Vogue. “I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'”

Oh, and then there’s that interesting gold band Gigi’s been sporting on her left ring finger recently that has fans wondering if they may have even gotten engaged in secret. Even if not, though, we have faith that this one will last for the long haul!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi wearing a Zayn shirt!? What do you think they’ll do for Valentine’s Day?

