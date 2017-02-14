Rex/Shutterstock

No way. Is this fight actually happening? After months of trash-talking each other, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have reportedly worked out the deal to meet face-to-face inside a ring!

Forget the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, this is the battle that boxing and UFC fans want to see. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have supposedly “have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees,” a source close to the UFC champ tells the Irish Sun.

“The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on,” the source says. “The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

If fans are expecting Floyd to step into the octagon, think again. This reported battle will be a boxing match. As for that “third party holdup,” it could be the UFC – as Dana White’s company has Conor under contract. However, Dana did offer Floyd $25 million dollars to fight Floyd, so it seems like he’s open to the idea of having one of his most popular champions take on the retired, undefeated boxer in what could be the biggest fight of the century.

It seems that Floyd is willing to come out of retirement and put his undefeated streak on the line to fight Conor. “Only thing that I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather told ESPN’s “First Take” in January. “I’m a businessman, and it makes the most business sense, I think.” Considering that Floyd is likely to make hundreds of millions of dollars off this reported fight, “Money” is about to get paid – again!

We’ll update this story with more information, but in the meantime – HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Floyd and Conor reportedly reaching an agreement to fight? Do you want to see it? Who do you think will win in a boxing match?