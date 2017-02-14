Ryan Murphy’s latest masterpiece has arrived — and it’s glamorous. Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange effortlessly take on the roles of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the first epic trailer from the new anthology, ‘Feud: Bette & Joan.’ Watch the full video here.

“There was never a rivalry like theirs.” That’s how the trailer opens, with Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ Olivia de Havilland explaining. “For over half a century, they hated each other and we loved them for it.” Yes we did. This is the first full look at Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon going head-to-head as Bette and Joan, recreating the epic feud that everyone loved to be involved in in the 1960s — especially while the divas filmed their only movie together, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

The eight-episode show gives us an inside look at the on-set rage they exchanged, which including yelling, leaking information about the other to the media, and even a kick. “I barely touched her,” Susan yells in the trailer after kicking Jessica… in the head. We also meet Stanley Tucci‘s Jack Warner, who calls the two of them “Pure naked rancor,” adding, “I love it, I want more!”

“Feuds are never about hate, feuds are about pain,” Catherine’s Olivia says at the wrap of the trailer. Of course, we knew their feud ran deep. Bette once claimed Joan “slept with every male costar at MGM except Lassie,” while Joan said Davis appeared to never be happy — ever. In real life, Susan recently revealed that she surprised her self and actually related to Bette. “I never saw myself as being one of the beautiful girls… So I kind of understood and related to that,” the 70-year-old actress told EW. Jessica on the other hand, doesn’t have much in common with Joan, who she calls her “polar opposite.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Feud: Bette & Joan? It premieres March 5 on FX.