‘Everything, Everything’: Watch First Trailer Of New Teen Romance You’ll Be Crying Over

Just go ahead and grab your tissues. The very first trailer for ‘Everything, Everything’ was released on Valentine’s Day, and there’s no way you weren’t crying after watching. Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson are simply the perfect Maddy and Olly!

Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) doesn’t live like most teenagers. Due to her sickness, she can’t leave her house. If she did, she would probably die. Everything changes when a cute new boy moves next door. His name is Olly (Nick Robinson).

They begin to fall for each other, even though they’ve never been in the same room. One day, Olly shows up at Maddy’s place. “What would happen if you went outside?” he asks. “Probably spontaneous combust,” she says. He also asks her where she would want to go if she could go outside. Her answer is the ocean.

Olly and Maddy are soon completely in love with one another. They even share a sweet kiss in the trailer. Once Maddy’s mom realizes the risks Maddy is willing to take with Olly, she bans her daughter from seeing him. This doesn’t stop Maddy. She finally does step outside, not just for Olly, but to live her life. They go on a romantic getaway to a tropical destination so Maddy can finally experience some of the things she’s been deprived of for so long.

However, it doesn’t all go according to plan. Maddy collapses. She thinks she’s messing up Olly’s life, but it’s not like that at all. “My life is better with you in it,” he says. Cue all the tears!

“I’m willing to sacrifice everything just to live one perfect day,” Maddy says in the trailer’s final moments. Will this perfect day cost Maddy her life? Everything, Everything is based on the best-selling young adult novel by Nicola Yoon. The movie hit the jackpot by casting Amandla and Nick. Everything, Everything will hit theaters on May 19, 2017.

