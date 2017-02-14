‘The Bachelor’: Nick Viall Better Have Found Love — Plus, Congrats To The New Bachelorette

Courtesy of Instagram

If Nick Viall doesn’t find love on this season of ‘The Bachelor’ then he needs his head examined and to be banished from Bachelor Nation. PLUS, Rachel Lindsay is a perfect pitch for the next bachelorette.

When Nick Viall, 36, let Vanessa Grimaldi down on The Bachelor last night, Feb. 13, I had a very sinking feeling that this season’s bachelor really does have a heart of stone. Vanessa, 31, a special needs teacher from Montreal, had made a deep emotional connection with Nick early on when she went on a zero gravity flight with him and threw up gracefully.

Nick was actually surprisingly empathetic and loving and seemed so caring, that it really seemed as if he was smitten with her. Their solo date on last night’s show literally appeared to be going swimmingly as they kissed while scuba diving. But then, just when Vanessa decided to “what the hell,” be honest about her feelings for Nick, as in “I’m falling in love with you,” he freaked.

Nick totally went cold on her, made it clear that he wasn’t feeling it AND he abruptly ended their date. If Nick isn’t feeling it for Vanessa, who is beyond stunning, articulate, and clearly brighter than most of the babes in his bachelorette house, then he may be incapable of truly falling in love with anyone.

Vanessa has been the most open, normal and honest contestant than virtually any other contestant that we’ve seen over the multiple Bachelor seasons. She’s actually initiated real conversations with Nick AND she’s called him out over his intentions, telling him very forthrightly that she wouldn’t be interested in him as a life partner if he was actually serious about woman/baby Corinne.

Now, in a preview for The Ellen Show, Nick’s refusing to say whether he has finally found love. It’s definitely not looking good. Well, if Nick couldn’t fall for any of his four willing finalists — Vanessa, Raven, Corinne or Rachel (we know she wasn’t the one) — then what the hell could he be looking for in a wife?

He’s got the spectrum of choice from sex kitten Corinne to fun Raven. I throw up my hands and so will Chris Harrison and all the producers of The Bachelor. There should be no more trips to Paradise for you, Nick.

Now, we have great hopes for Rachel Lindsay, 31, the newly announced bachelorette, who also happens to be the franchises’ first African American central figure. She’s a lawyer from Texas. She’s intelligent, articulate and playful with a naturally winning smile.

Good for you, Bachelor franchise, for finally breaking the color barrier and picking a truly engaging woman. Let’s hope that is truly earnest about her search to find true love, something that now suspiciously may not be the case for Nick Viall! I hope I am proven wrong about Nick.

What do you think HollywoodLifers? Will Nick get engaged? And do you love Rachel as the next Bachelorette? Let me know.

