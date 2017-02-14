John Legend has serenaded Chrissy Teigen with romantic love songs countless times, and now, she’s returning the favor! In a super hot Valentine’s Day video, she wears multiple sexy outfits and lip syncs her hubby’s hit ‘Ordinary People’ while the couple packs on the sweetest PDA ever. Check it out here!

John Legend, 38, is one lucky dude! The singer and Chrissy Teigen have the most PERFECT relationship ever, so of course, they came up with the best way to ring in Valentine’s Day 2017. John and Chrissy star in a super sexy video for Love magazine, in which she serenades him by mouthing the words to his song “Ordinary People,” while wearing minimal clothing, of course.

The supermodel rocks various ensembles throughout the video, including lacy bras, panties and even nipple pasties! The footage shows off how authentic Chrissy and John’s relationship is — while it’s meant to be romantic, we also get glimpses of the couple’s goofy side. Sometimes the two just can’t keep a straight face while working together because they’re just having too much fun!

By far the best part of this video, though, is when John joins in and starts mouthing the words, too. The smiles on their faces look so genuine and sweet, and we truly cannot get enough of this relationship.

Chrissy and John have been together since they met on his 2007 music video for “Stereo.” They got engaged in Dec. 2011 and tied the knot in romantic ceremony in Italy on Sept. 14, 2013. After struggling to have their first child, Chrissy and John welcomed a daughter, Luna, through in vitro fertilization in April 2016 — and they are the absolute perfect family of three!

