Chris Brown & Rihanna: The Adorable Reason He Sent His Ex Flowers On Valentine’s Day

Splash News

These two just can’t quit each other! On the most romantic day of the year, Chris Brown sent a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The rapper has picked out his Valentine, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the adorable reason why!

Chris Brown, 27, definitely knows how to make a lady feel special! “He sent Rihanna and her mother flowers for Valentine’s Day,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this.” Sending roses is one of the most romantic gestures we can think of, so does this mean Chris wants to get back together with RiRi? Not exactly.

“This type of sh*t always happens to Chris on Valentine’s Day,” continues the source. “He gets in touch with his feelings and starts reaching out to all his exes. Part of him wants to talk to every ex-girlfriend he’s f*cked over and ask them what he can do to be a better man. Deep down, Chris wants to be in REAL, serious love.” That’s sweet and all, but what about rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas? The duo attended a pre-Grammys party together on Feb. 11 where they looked totally smitten with each other. Vanessa probably won’t be happy to know that the “Zero” hitmaker is showering Rihanna, 28, with gifts!

After the rough year he’s been through, we can’t blame Chris for wanting a legit girlfriend. Sometimes the tattooed hunk gets so wrapped up in petty drama that he loses sight of what’s important in life. The beef with Soulja Boy and Drake is so unnecessary, but has taken up so much time. We urge Chris to drop all fighting plans with Soulja and choose love over hate.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s a chance of Chris and Rihanna ever getting back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.