Empathy isn’t really part of Dr. Latham’s personality — and this week, it’s rubbing all the doctors the wrong way. In an exclusive clip for this week’s episode, the team at Chicago Med, seemingly hit their last straw.

This week on Chicago Med, a traumatic multi-vehicle accident brings in a slew of injuries, and the tensions are extremely high. Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh) are in charge of triage, but they’re also making the decision of who to treat, and not to treat. In this exclusive clip, Dr. Latham makes it clear that they are only to use their efforts on the patients “with the best chances of survival.”

However, his cold mannerisms don’t rub anyone the right way. One burn victim comes in and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) takes him. “Severe burn, make him warm, comfortable and move on. There’s nothing more you can do,” Dr. Latham tells him, and he is not happy. If we know Dr. Choi, he’s not just going to move on. That patient is followed by a female thrown from a vehicle; when Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) begins to treat her, Dr. Latham makes him stop — and Dr. Rhodes naturally, does not agree.

“This is not a survivable injury, hold compressions,” Dr. Latham tells Halstead, while Dr. Rhodes yells to wait and “warm her first.” Needless to say, the disagreements in the high-stress situation will probably not bode well for the patients — or look good to their bosses.

Chicago Med airs on Thursday at 9PM ET on NBC.