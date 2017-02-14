Kim Kardashian Vs. Demi Lovato: Who Rocked ‘Cher Hair’ Better?

AP Images/REX Shutterstock

The ‘Cher hair’ trend is taking over Hollywood! After Kim Kardashian made long, straight hair her go-to, celebs like Demi Lovato have been embracing the retro look. Click ahead to vote for your favorite ‘Cher hair’ style, and get the exact how-to.

Demi Lovato, 24, is the latest celebrity to channel Cher with waist-length, poker straight hair. The “Confident” singer tried out the ’70s style over the weekend during her tribute performance honoring the Bee Gees at the Grammys, and we’re obsessed.

While Demi tried out a full ’70s-inspired look to go with her “Stayin’ Alive” performance, Kim Kardashian, 36, has been rocking this look since last fall. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, dubbed the long, sleek and straight look ‘Cher hair,’ and ever since, celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande have tried it out, too.

Back when Kim first debuted the look, we spoke with Chris, who shared that making sure hair is clean and conditioned is part of the secret for making it so glossy and smooth during styling. He also shared that even short hair lengths can try out the look as he uses extensions to get that extra length.

For styling, start on damp hair and create a clean center part before blow drying your hair out as straight as possible. For more of that healthy shine, you can mist your hair with a shine spray and then use a flat iron to get your hair poker straight before setting with your favorite hairspray.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks the long, sleek look the best?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.