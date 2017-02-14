Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLifers! Celebrities all over the world are sending their love to fans, family, and significant others on this fun holiday. While some are doing it up elaborately, others are going low-key! See how they’re celebrating in our gallery of pics!

Love is in the air! Celebrities are celebrating Valentine’s Day today, February 14, and in so many different ways! From Reese Witherspoon‘s throwback to Elle Woods, to Rebel Wilson‘s Galentine’s get-together, here are the cutest pics from celebrities’ dreamy Valentine’s Day!

Despite the fact that Reese was busy filming A Wrinkle in Time down in New Zealand, she managed to sneak in a little bit of time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Reese tweeted the cutest photo of herself on February 13 (it was already the 14th there!) carrying oversized conversation hearts and wearing an electric pink, Draper James dress. We got major Legally Blonde vibes from her ensemble.

Rebel had a totally hot date for Valentine’s Day — Anna Kendrick! The ladies got together with some of their friends for the time-honored tradition of Galentine’s Day, because who needs dudes to have fun? Rebel’s pic was super cute, with all the girls making crazy faces at her camera. Looking good, Anna!

Bindi Irwin‘s Valentine’s message was especially adorable. The DWTS winner posted a cute pic of herself and boyfriend Chandler Powell posing somewhere gorgeous in Australia. “The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here’s to love, to hope, to peace and kindness,” she captioned the pic.

