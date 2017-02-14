Scott Disick, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Show Love To Their Babies On Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of Instagram

Your Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot cuter! Showering their little ones with affection, celebrities from Olivia Wilde to Scott Disick & Peta Murgatroyd couldn’t help posting the SWEETEST pics of their kids on Feb. 14 — and gushing about them in the process. Prepare yourself for cuteness overload!

Our hearts are bursting! Celebrity parents are ALL about showing their kids love via social media, and on Valentine’s Day, stars like Olivia Wilde, 32, Scott Disick, 33, Neil Patrick Harris, 43, and Molly Sims, 43, were in NO short supply of cuddles and kisses. And seriously, we’re LIVING for this adorableness! Take a look at our above photo gallery — it’s guaranteed to make your day.

While Scott may no longer be romantically involved with his babies’ mama Kourtney Kardashian, 37, there’s no question he adores their three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. And on V-Day, the eligible bachelor gave his little princess a major shoutout that completely melted our hearts. Posting a beyond sweet black-and-white pic of himself holding Penelope up in the air, Scott simply captioned the image “Best.” Aw! We love that no matter who Scott ends up dating, P will ALWAYS be his number one girl.

Olivia took a more humorous approach to the holiday when she shared a hilarious photo of herself holding her baby daughter Daisy Sudeikis, 4 months. “#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂,” Olivia captioned the pic,” which made it seem like one of Olivia’s hands was coming out of the infant’s sleeve. But all jokes aside, the actress looked absolutely precious snuggling her little girl and giving her smooches — talk about the CUTEST mother/daughter pair!

And while Neil’s and Dave Burtka‘s, 41, twins Harper and Gideon, 6, never fail to win Halloween every year, this year they also totally owned Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids,” Neil wrote on Instagram along with an adorable pic of his little ones completely decked out in festive V-Day outfits — including matching heart-shaped sunglasses and heart-printed blouses. SO fabulous!

In one of our favorite Valentine’s Day Insta pics, Molly adorably smothered her youngest, son Grey, with lipstick kisses, and we are totally in love! But Grey isn’t the only one who got the V-Day treatment, the model also posted pics of Brooks, 4, and Scarlett, 1, covered in red lips as well! Her little Valentines could NOT be cuter.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love these precious pics of stars showering their little ones with love? How are YOU celebrating V-Day this year?

