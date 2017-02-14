Britney Spears Gets Dumped By Teary Justin Timberlake In Emotional New Biopic Teaser

Courtesy of Lifetime

Oh my god, the feels! We’re having major 2002 flashbacks on Feb. 14 after Lifetime released an intense teaser from their new Britney Spears biopic. That’s because it shows the tense moment when Justin Timberlake confronts her for cheating and dumps her! See for yourself, here.

The tension is killing us! We’re definitely super excited for the new Lifetime movie about Britney Spears’ life on Feb. 14 after the network gave us a taste of one of the more cringeworthy moments in a new video! Check out the Britney Ever After teaser:

In the tense clip, Britney (played by Natasha Bassett) enters her dressing room to find a VERY upset Justin Timberlake (Nathan Keyes). He immediately confronts her for cheating on him with Wade Robson. He’s holding a note, and she desperately tries to defend herself by saying “it’s not what you think! It’s not like that!” Meanwhile, Justin has made up his mind, saying “you and me? We’re done!” WEEPING.

However, their convo was quickly cut short before Britney could explain because a stage hand comes in asking if they’re ready to face the crowd, to which Justin responds “We’re good. We’re awesome. Right, Brit?” while she stands gaping. Yikes!

The scene is likely a fictional dramatization, as even 15 years later we still don’t have the details on Britney and Justin’s breakup, except for what Justin says in his song “Cry Me A River” which we all know was about his split from Brit Brit. “You don’t have to say, what you did. I already know, I found out from him,” says the famous lyrics. Perhaps that’s what in the note that fake Justin is reading — a confession from Wade. We’ll just have to tune in the Britney Ever After on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are to watch the Britney Ever After movie? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.