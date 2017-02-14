Blake Lively’s Valentine’s Day-Themed Beauty — Get Her Makeup From The Drugstore

Courtesy of Instagram

Blake Lively threw the best Galentine’s Day party ever, and she had the perfect makeup look to match. Click ahead for all of the details on Blake’s latest look, and find out how you can still copy it for Valentine’s Day!

Blake Lively, 29, left husband Ryan Reynolds, 40, at home on Feb. 13 to kick off Valentine’s Day with her best girls — her mom and sister! Hosting a festive event with L’Oréal Paris (where she serves as a brand spokesmodel), Blake’s beauty look was perfect whether you’re celebrating the holiday with you BF or BFF.

Wearing a sheer navy dress that was printed with red and white hearts, Blake and her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle opted for a soft and pretty makeup look.

Using L’Oréal Paris, Kristofer created a soft smokey eye using brown eyeshadow shades that you can find in the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude, $19.99. To further enhance her eyes, Kristofer lengthened and defined Blake’s lashes with a black mascara like L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara in Blackest Black, $7.29.

For the perfect finishing touch, Kristofer actually used Blake’s very own pink lipstick. Part of the La Vie En Rose Collection, Kristofer applied Blake’s Pink Colour Riche Lipstick, $8.99, a sheer pink shade.

For the perfect finishing touch, hairstylist Rod Ortega pulled Blake’s long blonde locks back into a half-up style. Adding loose waves throughout the length’s Rod actually twisted sections of Blake’s hair into a heart shape that looked so cute for the love-themed event.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blake’s inexpensive beauty look? Will you be copying her tonight?

