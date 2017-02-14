Blake Lively Celebrates Valentine’s Day In Adorable Heart Patterned Dress For L’Oréal

Getty Images for L'Oreal

Blake Lively hosted a fabulous event in NYC on Feb. 13th and we are obsessed with her festive frock. Blake attended the L’Oréal Loves Galentines Day Party to celebrate a new product launch and she opted to wear a heart patterned dress. What do you guys think of Blake’s adorable outfit?

Blake Lively, 29, looked so festive and cute when she hosted the L’Oréal Loves Galentines Day Party to celebrate the Paints + Colorista launch in NYC on Feb. 13th. She arrived at the event with her older sis, Robyn Lively, 45, and they both looked adorable as they celebrated Galentine’s Day together. Considering Blake is a spokesmodel for L’Oréal, of course she was the star of the event and we love her look.

Blake opted to wear a SemSem printed silk chiffon heart dress with sequins. We are so obsessed with this SemSem FW17 embroidered heart print cocktail dress, we can’t even handle it. The flowy sheer frock featured a turtle-neck with long, flared sleeves, and was cinched in at the waist white the rest of the skirt was pleated and extra short. The sheer bodice of the dress even showed off a little glimpse of Blake’s black bra, while the entire dress was covered in white and red sequin hearts. She topped her look off with a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps with silver spikes and a fabulous red sequin Chanel purse.

There is nothing we love more than when Blake goes full blown girly girl and rocks cute little feminine silhouettes like this dress. While Blake opted for a super short mini dress, her sister Robyn opted for a skin-tight red Rhea Costa jumpsuit with a plunging neck. The best part of Robyn’s look was without a doubt her shoes. She rocked the white Christian Louboutin ‘Corafront’ pumps which featured red hearts on them.

Seriously, how stylish are the Lively sisters? We’re obsessed with them! What did you guys think of Blake’s festive frock — did you love it as much as we did?

