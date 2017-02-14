Bella Hadid Rocks 4 Looks In 1 Day For NYFW — Vote For Your Fave

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid, 20, has taken over New York Fashion Week and we’ve been loving all of her amazing outfits. Her outfits both on and off the runway are fabulous and she even rocked four different looks in one day on Feb. 13th and we can’t decide which one was our favorite — what do you guys think?

Bella’s first look of the day was at the Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2017 show and she stepped out on the runway in a stunning strapless black gown. The velvet dress was skin-tight and cinched in at the waist while one side featured a plunging slit completely lined in gorgeous diamonds and beading. She topped the look off with black pumps and diamond chandelier earrings.

She headed from one runway to the next when she walked in the Zadig & Voltaire show in a pair of cropped black leather, red and white color-blocked pants. Tucked into her pants was a distressed black sweater with a royal blue turtle-neck and sleeves. She styled the look with strappy studded pumps and bright red eye shadow.

Her last runway look of the day was for Carolina Herrera when she donned a gorgeous multi-colored sequin gown with a plunging neckline and short, flowy sleeves. The metallic frock was cinched at the waist showing off her petite frame and she topped the look off with black suede boots.

For Bella’s final look of the night, she went with a casual but sexy ensemble. She was just announced as the face of the brand, TAG Heuer, and she celebrated at the party in a pair of high-waisted black Nike leggings with just a black sports bra and a pair of black pumps and boxing gloves — her body looked so toned and amazing!

We absolutely loved all of Bella’s outfits and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

