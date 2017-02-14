Bella Hadid Looks Miserable Walking Alone After Selena & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing

FameFlyNet

Single life is tough on Valentine’s Day. Hours after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted smooching on a yacht, back-on-the-market Bella Hadid stepped out for a solo NYC stroll looking totally miserable. See the heartbreaking pic, here!

Valentine’s Day can be a real b*tch. This holiday has the ability to bring couple’s closer together, while simultaneously making single people feel like dirt. If you’ve found yourself Valentine-less this year, don’t worry, because Bella Hadid, 20, totally understands what you’re going through. The supermodel was spotted walking around New York City looking down in the dumps on the same day that Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were caught making out on a friend’s yacht. Way to throw salt on the wound!

The supermodel probably tried to distract herself by attending New York Fashion Week with her besties and walking in Tommy Hilfiger‘s show — a plan that backfired the second she checked her phone. News of Selena and The Weeknd’s passionate kiss traveled like wild fire to every corner of the planet, including the Big Apple. By escaping to Italy, the new lovebirds tried to keep their romance under wraps, but as soon as they stepped foot in the US again, photographers were watching their every move!

What’s ironic is that the “Hands To Myself” singer is also checking out fashion week in New York right now, while The Weeknd stayed behind in LA to celebrate his 27th birthday. Hopefully the two brunette bombshells don’t have an awkward encounter on the streets — or worse, a nasty showdown on the runway show!

Even on opposite ends on the country, Selena managed to make her hunk’s dreams come true by spending a FORTUNE on his birthday gift, $30 thousand to be exact. Selena left one of her credit card’s with the “Starboy” crooner so he could have a blast at Dave & Buster’s arcade in Hollywood. Hopefully Bella hasn’t heard that story yet…

HollywoodLifers, should Bella feel bad about being single on Valentine’s Day or enjoy it?

