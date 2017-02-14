Luke Evans and Josh Gad’s Gaston and Le Fou are a match made in Disney movie heaven. A brand-new ‘Beauty & the Beast’ clip debuted on ‘Good Morning America’ on Valentine’s Day, giving us our first taste of the dynamic duo’s performance of ‘Gaston!’

Luke Evans premiered a sneak peek of the live-action Beauty & the Beast and put his character front and center. In the clip, Gaston and his goofy pal Le Fou sing “Gaston” after Belle turns down his marriage proposal. Luke and Josh Gad sound incredible, and it’s clear that “Gaston” is going to be one of our favorite numbers in the movie.

During his interview, Luke admitted that it was such an “honor” to play such an iconic Disney character. “You’re bringing an animated character that people have known for so long to life,” he said. “It’s an honor, but it’s so much fun. I couldn’t go far enough with the character. It was just brilliant.”

He also gushed that the role of Gaston and working on the movie has been one of the most fulfilling experiences he’s had as an actor. “It’s one of those jobs you just love going into work to play. I didn’t want it to finish,” he continued.

Since they worked together so much on the movie, Josh and Luke formed quite a bromance. They posted adorable videos while on set and even hosted an episode of The Bachelor together!

The live-action Beauty & the Beast will be released on March 17, 2017. The movie also stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, and more.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Josh and Luke’s rendition of “Gaston” in the live-action Beauty & The Beast? Let us know!