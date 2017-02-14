American Girl Debuts First Boy Doll & People Are Thrilled — See Ecstatic Tweets

Courtesy of American Girl

Barbie may need her Ken, but the American Girl dolls have been just fine without a male counterpart. Until now! On Feb. 14, the famous doll company unveiled their first boy: Logan Everett, a drummer from Nashville! We have the best fan reactions, right here.

We all know that little girls aren’t the only ones who love to play with dolls. Some little boys like them too, and EVERYONE should be able to have a doll that reflects who they are. That’s why it’s so special that on Feb. 14, the most iconic doll company in the world came out with their first male doll!

That’s right. American Girl has now added a boy to their line of toys. His name is Logan Everett, and he’s a drummer that comes from Nashville, TN. He’s actually one of six new dolls coming in 2017, and plays in a band with another of the dolls, a Taylor Swift-esque songwriter named Tenney Grant. So cool! Their description says that they “challenge each other to grow as musicians and teach girls about the importance of being open to collaboration and compromise.” What a great lesson!

People on Twitter are having a lot of feelings from the announcement. “THERE’S GONNA BE A BOY DOLL FROM AMERICAN GIRL DOLL WHAT,” tweeted one very excited fan. “Guys i really don’t think anyone gets how god damn excited I am that American Girl is finally releasing its first boy doll,” said another.

Some girls immediately had plans for the new purchase, with one tweeting “I want one so my american girl dolls can have a bae.” However, not everyone was impressed. One sarcastic fan tweeted “American Girl Doll now has an American Boy Doll. Equality has to start somewhere, lol.”

Here are some more fan reactions:

American Girl, which has vowed to make its collection of dolls more diverse, is adding Logan, a boy doll. — governn1 (@governn1) February 14, 2017

Guys i really dont think anyone gets how god damn excited i am that American Girl is finally releasing its first boy doll — elizabeth (@vanwinkelhoff) February 14, 2017

American Girl Doll now has an American Boy Doll. Equality has to start somewhere, lol — maddy purcell (@Byrd_purcell) February 14, 2017

i want one so my american girl dolls can have a bae https://t.co/WaoMW8optm — G (@stylesartpop) February 14, 2017

THERES GONNA BE A BOY DOLL FROM AMERICAN GIRL DOLL WHAT — sarah (@owarinosarah) February 14, 2017

Good for you American Girl! 👍 https://t.co/pnJAj4EDLq — Addie K (@adddieeek) February 14, 2017

@evanrosskatz @American_Girl Looks more like the Co captain of a Lacrosse Team in A Suburban White Upper Middle Class neighborhood. — Chris-top-her (@TakedezLLLs) February 14, 2017

American Girl has released its first boy doll but I'm still salty on how their focus has shifted away from their historical dolls. — Melanie DiPalma (@MellyDonut) February 14, 2017

Why's the American Girl boy look like every youth minister I ever had? https://t.co/tiUkjKPkYh pic.twitter.com/beN0ASzdfP — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) February 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think American Girl made the right choice by adding a boy doll? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.