American Girl Debuts First Boy Doll & People Are Thrilled — See Ecstatic Tweets

Barbie may need her Ken, but the American Girl dolls have been just fine without a male counterpart. Until now! On Feb. 14, the famous doll company unveiled their first boy: Logan Everett, a drummer from Nashville! We have the best fan reactions, right here.
We all know that little girls aren’t the only ones who love to play with dolls. Some little boys like them too, and EVERYONE should be able to have a doll that reflects who they are. That’s why it’s so special that on Feb. 14, the most iconic doll company in the world came out with their first male doll!
That’s right. American Girl has now added a boy to their line of toys. His name is Logan Everett, and he’s a drummer that comes from Nashville, TN. He’s actually one of six new dolls coming in 2017, and plays in a band with another of the dolls, a Taylor Swift-esque songwriter named Tenney Grant. So cool! Their description says that they “challenge each other to grow as musicians and teach girls about the importance of being open to collaboration and compromise.” What a great lesson!
People on Twitter are having a lot of feelings from the announcement. “THERE’S GONNA BE A BOY DOLL FROM AMERICAN GIRL DOLL WHAT,” tweeted one very excited fan. “Guys i really don’t think anyone gets how god damn excited I am that American Girl is finally releasing its first boy doll,” said another.
Some girls immediately had plans for the new purchase, with one tweeting “I want one so my american girl dolls can have a bae.” However, not everyone was impressed. One sarcastic fan tweeted “American Girl Doll now has an American Boy Doll. Equality has to start somewhere, lol.”
Here are some more fan reactions:
