Alice + Olivia Fall 2017 Collection: Perfect For Emma Roberts & Vanessa Hudgens

We are freaking out because the Alice + Olivia Fall 2017 presentation was absolutely stunning! The NYFW presentation on Feb. 14th was full of colors, patterns, and prints and we are obsessed. What did you guys think of all the looks from the new collection?

The Alice + Olivia Fall 2017 presentation was held during NYFW on Feb. 14th at Highline Stages in NYC. The show was the most perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day as all of the looks were so colorful and fun. What do you guys think of the amazing new collection?

The Fall 2017 collection, designed by Stacey Bendet, was “inspired by Salman Rushdie’s novel, ‘The Enchantress of Florence.’ Stacey created a “rich wardrobe for the global woman.” As for the entire collection, it “juxtaposes feminine pieces like lace tops with dramatic bell sleeves, sequin and silk slip dresses, and ruffle skirts with utilitarian separates such as patent leather bombers, camo pants, boxy jackets, camo jackets, and cargo pants.”

We couldn’t help but picture Vanessa Hudgens, 28, in the gorgeous sleeveless blue ruffled maxi dress with pretty pastel floral prints all over it. The ‘Lessie Tie Neck Satin Floral Burnout Ruffle Dress’ is the perfect mix of boho chic. Another one of our favorite looks was the ‘Bordeaux Ivy Handkerchief Sleeve Lace Blouse,’ tucked into the ‘Ella Sequin Floral Embroidered Midi Skirt.’ It is the perfect outfit for our fave edgy girl, Emma Roberts, 26.

Stacey expects all of her statement pieces to be mixed and matched, “pairing sequin pantsuits with statement tees, embellished floral tops with patent leather skirts and combat boots, sequin embellished mini-skirts with leather varsity jackets, and lace-up thigh-highs and embellished cigarette jeans with tweed jackets with pearl detailing. Each look embodying a woman who is both fierce and feminine.

Wow, how gorgeous is the new Alice + Olivia Fall 2017 collection! Do you guys love it as much as we do?

