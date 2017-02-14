Adam Levine Jumps In Bed With Behati Prinsloo In Maroon 5’s ‘Cold’ Music Video

Courtesy of E!

Ooh la la! In a sexy new sneak peek at Maroon 5’s music video for ‘Cold,’ Adam Levine jumps into bed with his hot wife, Behati Prinsloo, where they talk about the crazy night he had — one that almost included a hot threesome! Watch the clip here.

So funny! A new scene from Maroon 5‘s music video for their new single, “Cold,” was just released, and in it, Adam Levine jumps into bed with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. But it’s not what you think — there isn’t any hanky panky going on.

Instead, Adam just starts telling Behati about the crazy night he had. The Victoria’s Secret model doesn’t seem too interested, but he tells his tale anyway.

“How was it?” Behati, who is half asleep, asks.

“It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink,” Adam says. “I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy. I got arrested when the cops came, but they weren’t really the cops. It was like this adorable little cartoon stripper and she gave me an adorable little cartoon lap dance. That was weird, and then these two girls pulled me into a room for a threesome.”

Of course, that’s the moment when Behati wakes herself up and takes off her eye mask. But Adam reassures her, “Nothing happened. Nothing happened.”

Then, Behati goes back to sleep and Adam continues, “One had the head of a donkey and the other had a head of a skull I guess.”

This clip will play at the end of Maroon 5’s video, according to E! News, so it seems like the video will entail Adam and the band actually have a crazy night like the one he describes. To find out, we’ll have to wait for the release on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

