‘The Celebrity Apprentice’: [SPOILER] Wins Season 8 After Intense Finale

It all came down to one final task! The Feb. 13 finale of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ was a tight race, but who came out on top? Did Matt Iseman or Boy George take home the title? Spoiler alert: the winner will be announced below!

Arnold Schwarzenegger said “Hasta la vista” one last time! With the help of Tyra Banks and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Matt Iseman won Season 8 of The Celebrity Apprentice, and was awarded $250,000 for his favorite charity. Matt, of course a comedian, actor, and television host most famous for hosting American Ninja Warrior!

Both Boy George, 55, and Matt Iseman, 46, put up a hell of a race through the entire season, and we have to say it was quite entertaining to watch. But on the Feb. 13 episode, they went head-to-head while promoting Carnival Cruises.

Matt used his usual charm to turn on the judges, while Boy George sang a song with Natasha Beddingfield. And both of them raised a ton of money — Caitlyn Jenner even dropped off a $90,000 check for the legendary singer.

Once in the boardroom, Arnold, Patrick and Tyra critiqued both teams. Tyra said she was really touched that Matt talked about his personal struggles with arthritis. And then when the topic of money earned came up, Arnold said the results came out “very very close,” but Matt came out on top with $473,329. Meanwhile, Boy George fundraised $445,925.

Even so, money wasn’t the deciding factor. Everything about Matt and Boy George’s projects were evaluated. Each man fought for the title and explained why they should win, but only one could come out on top and that was Matt Iseman — even though he came into the show as one of the least recognizable celebrities in the cast.

