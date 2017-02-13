Matt Iseman: 5 Things To Know About The Finalist On ‘Celebrity Apprentice

‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ finale is TONIGHT, Feb. 13, and it’s down to Matt Iseman and Boy George. Before watching, you probably want to get up to speed on the potential winners. Here’s everything you need to know about Matt!

1. Matt started his career as a physician.

Matt went to medical school at Columbia University. His father is a world-renowned physician. Matt did his residency and internship in internal medicine at the University of Colorado Hospital. Matteventually quit medicine to pursue stand-up comedy.

2. He’s the host of American Ninja Warrior!

Matt has hosted the hit show for 6 out of the 7 seasons that have aired. He joined the show in the second season.

3. He’s appeared on a number of TV shows.

Over the years, Matt has made guest appearances on General Hospital, Courting Alex, NCIS, The League, Hot in Cleveland, and more. He also played Capt. Tim Flynn in Transformers 2.

4. He’s also a pretty good baseball player!

Matt went to undergrad at Princeton University, where he pitched for the baseball team for 4 years. Smart and athletic? That’s Matt Iseman!

5. He’s been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Matt continues to battle rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints. He was diagnosed in 2002 at the age of 31. The Arthritis Foundation is the charity he’s representing on The Celebrity Apprentice. Despite his diagnosis, Matt isn’t letting anything hold him back.

“I’m not ashamed of RA,” he told Everyday Health. “I don’t worry that people think I’m weak. I love to tell people: I do all I can, I do it with this illness,” he says.

The Celebrity Apprentice season 15 finale airs Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

