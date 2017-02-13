Gavin Grimm: 5 Things To Know About Transgender Teen Laverne Cox Told Us To Google

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Grammy Awards brought countless epic moments on Feb. 12, but one of the best ones was when Laverne Cox stood before millions of people and invited us to do a Google search on Gavin Grimm, a student who is at the forefront of the transgender rights movement. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Here are five things to know about Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old transgender high school senior who is fighting to change history.

1. Gavin came out as transgender during his sophomore year.

Gavin began using the boys’ bathroom at his high school after coming out…until his school’s board passed a policy that forced him to use a unisex bathroom.

2. Laverne Cox took advantage of her platform at the Grammys to share his message.

“Everyone, please Google ‘Gavin Grimm.’ He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. Hashtag stand with Gavin,” the Orange Is the New Black star and LGBT advocate told the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA during the ceremony. She also introduced Metallica and Lady Gaga‘s performance in an inclusive fashion: “Ladies and gentlemen and all my gender non-binary peeps tonight…”

3. Gavin sued his county’s school board in 2015 in federal court, and the case will be heard in the Supreme Court.

Gavin sued the Gloucester County School Board, arguing that the ban violates Title IX, which is a federal law that prevents sex discrimination in schools. Oral arguments are scheduled in the Supreme Court for March, and depending on how it goes, it will change the way public schools treat transgender students all over America.

4. He has tons of celebrity support apart from Laverne.

Here are just a few of the celebs who are behind Gavin:

"It's about treating everyone with dignity and respect.." 🌈😭🔥❤ https://t.co/I6USqJtZmf — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) February 3, 2017

Gavin Grimm told me, “I’m looking for the same opportunities my peers enjoy…that includes using the same restroom as any other student.” pic.twitter.com/FkP7sDfFUY — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 13, 2017

5. Grimm was touched by Laverne’s shout-out.

“I was just so thrilled because I love her. She’s just a beautiful person inside and out,” Grimm told the Washington Post. “I was really touched and thrilled and honored that that was the first thing out of her mouth.” So awesome.

