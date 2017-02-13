Boy George: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ Finalist

Image Courtesy of NBC

Boy George is ready to fight for the title of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice!’ Before the finale airs tonight on NBC, allow us to fill you in on everything you may not know about the fabulous finalist!

1. He has a deep love for David Bowie. He revealed to Us magazine that at 10 years old, he’d sit outside his house because he was a huge fan and was “hungry for a glimpse.” In 2015, he met David, who had already read his autobiography and knew how much he adored him. He also has a tattoo of David on his right arm.

2. Boy George was a lead singer in the band, Culture Club, from 1981 to 1986; the band briefly got back together in 1998 before splitting again in 2002. However, they reunited in 2011 and have been going strong ever since.

3. Even though he’s on Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Celebrity Apprentice now, Boy George shares a birthday with Donald Trump.

4. Over the years, Boy George has gone through a major physical transformation, which he has spoken about during his time on Celebrity Apprentice. “Portion control. 5 hour gaps between meals. No coffee or tea, except at meals. Water & fizzy water between meals! No bread, sugar!” George tweeted in 2013 revealing how to slimmed down; he also admitted he uses weight-loss program called Freer Nutrition.

5. In 2013, he started releasing solo music again — for the first time in 19 years. He sings a lot about the coming out process for him, as well as for one of his friends. When promoting the album, he spoke many times about being one of the first in the entertainment world to openly experiment with his sexuality. “I used to joke that you’re not a man unless you’ve walked in heels. But I never really, really, seriously wanted to be a woman,” he told Huffington Post. “I wanted to kind of look like a woman.”

The finale of The Celebrity Apprentice airs tonight on NBC at 9PM ET.

