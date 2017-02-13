Metallica: 5 Things To Know About The Heavy Metal Band That Rocked The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Rock Gods. Metallica is far and away the greatest heavy metal band to ever rock the Grammys or any stage anywhere. Keep reading to learn 5 things about why this group is the most iconic metal band ever.

Made up of three dudes from California James Hetfield, 53, Kirk Hammett, 54, Robert Trujillo, 52, and one drummer from Denmark, Lars Ulrich, 53, Metallica has sold more albums than any other rock band. These guys rock so hard, even a busted microphone can not slow them down on the Grammys stage. Well, here are five things to know about the epic rock band Metallica who rocked the 2017 Grammy stage with Lady Gaga at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 12th:

1. Metallica are a bunch of winners.

The band has won 8 Grammy Awards dating back to 1990 when their hit, ‘One,’ brought their first trophy for Best Metal Performance. The guys have been nominated for a total of 18 Grammy Awards over 3 decades.

2. Their Black Album rocks, hard.

If you have never heard it before, do yourself a favor and listen to the album that has sold over 16 million copies. With hits like, ‘Enter Sandman,’ ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ and ‘Sad but True,’ the self-titled album was their fifth studio work and also Metallica’s most popular.



3. Metallica’s ‘One’ is the greatest heavy metal song EVER.

The guitar work, drums, beats, lyrics and everything else about the Grammy winning song ‘One,’ make it far and away the greatest rock song ever recorded. It is just that good. Go listen to it right now.

4. Metallica hated Napster.

Before iTunes was a big thing, Napster was a free file sharing server that pirated music bringing Metallica music to anyone with a computer and an internet connection. The heavy metal dudes did not like fans accessing their music for free and launched a now infamous legal battle. Who won? Well, Metallica is still around today, Napster is not.

5. The guys in Metallica are old and still rock.

Lars and the guys are all in their 50’s and yet they still pack stadiums, drop albums and perform at the Grammys. These dudes are older than most bands in the game and haven’t missed a step.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Metallica? Are they the greatest band to ever rock the Grammy stage? Let us know what you think of the iconic metal band from California.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.