Lukas Graham: 5 Things To Know About Grammy-Nominated Band

Lukas Graham got the crowd’s attention when they teamed up for an epic mash-up performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the Grammy Awards — get to know the up-and-coming group with five fast facts right here!

1. Lukas Graham is a band, not a person!

Talk about confusing! The lead singer of Lukas Graham is named Lukas Graham Forchhammer, but the artist “Lukas Graham” is a group of four guys from Denmark — Lukas (lead singer), Mark Falgren (drummer), Magnus Larsson (bassist) and Morten Ristorp (keyboardist).

2. They’ve been huge in Europe for YEARS

Although Lukas Graham just became well known in the U.S. thanks to their hit “Seven Years” at the end of 2015, they’re certainly familiar with fame overseas. After forming in 2011 and gaining recognition through viral online videos, the guys released their debut album, Lukas Graham, in 2012, and played over 100 shows in Europe that year.

3. They made their official US debut in 2015

After “Seven Years” began gaining popularity in the States, the guys were invited to perform it on Conan on Dec. 15, 2015, making their U.S. television debut. Since then, they’ve sung the song on various talk shows, and even took the stage at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017.

4. They’ve been recognized for a number of awards

Lukas Graham has been nominated at The MTV EMAs, VMAs, BBC Music Awards and Grammy Awards, although so far, the only big award they’ve taken home was Best Danish Act at the EMAs in 2015. Next up, they’re nominated at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards for Best Lyrics (“Seven Years”) and Best New Pop Artist.

5. You can check them out on social media!

If you’re totally into this group after seeing them perform and learning about them, keep up with them on Twitter and Instagram!

HollywoodLifers, what were you most surprised to learn about Lukas Graham?

