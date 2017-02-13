Amazon’s Free Flower Delivery: How & When To Take Advantage Of The Valentine’s Deal

REX/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime is about to save your you know what on Valentine’s Day! If you’re a last minute shopper or you forgot about the holiday, Amazon is offering FREE delivery of fresh flowers and more! Get all of the amazing details, right here!

Although Valentine’s Day is just 24 hours away, you’re not in the dog house yet! There’s still time to get bae the perfect gift thanks to Amazon Prime. The online retailer is offering one-hour delivery for $7.99 and free two-hour delivery of fresh flowers up until Tuesday, Feb. 14 on its Prime Now service, via Real Simple. The flowers will be delivered from KaBloom, which is an online floral delivery service. In select cities, customers can also order flowers from local stores; some of which include, Eataly, Plum Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

When you check out, you have the option to get the items delivered right to your doorstep, or you can actually have them delivered to your significant other’s workplace or home, according to the site. Amazon Prime’s Valentine’s Day deal is available in 30 cities around the U.S.

Here’s the best part — If your significant other isn’t a big fan of flowers, Amazon’s still got you covered! You can also purchase or send other last minute gifts like candy, cards, food, or even lunch from a restaurant. And, get this — You can even send bottles of wine! Yes, wine…

Just when you thought Amazon was done giving, there’s more. Prime Now is also offering insane deals on boxes of chocolate, according to the site. Here’s how it goes: If you buy two Cailler chocolate boxes, you can get 25 percent off, or you can get a free MARS candy item (M&Ms, Snickers, Twix, etc.). To access the chocolate deal, you have to use the promo code, VDAY17.

Remember, the service is only available to Amazon Prime members. If you are a lucky member, all you have to do is enter your zip code, search for your desired item(s) and simply check out! If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Get more info, right here!

