Manchester City Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Manchester City swears they’re still in the hunt for the Premier League championship. Really? Well, the Sky Blues will have a chance to prove it when they face Bournemouth on Feb. 13, so tune in to see what happens!

While the 2016-17 Premier League season is by no means over, it seems like if Manchester City has any hopes of catching Chelsea, they better start an epic run right now. If manager Pep Guardiola, 46, waits any longer to fire up the Sky Blues, their opportunity to take the Premier League title might slip through their fingers. They roll into Dean Court to meet AFC Bournemouth on their home court on Feb. 13, and the game is set for 3:00 PM ET. The action should be crazy, so don’t miss a single second of it!

Just because Man City is currently in fifth place on the table (right behind Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea) doesn’t mean they’re out of the race. “We are going to fight until the end,” said goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 35, according to Goal.com. “We want to be involved in the fight for the title and we will fight until the last game to compete with Chelsea and the others. We are a little bit far away from Chelsea now but we have to do our job and win the next game.”

“We must go step-by-step and have a bit of luck to see Chelsea drop some points,” he added. Well, Willy better not hold his breath. The next five Premier League fixtures see the Blues face Swansea City, West Ham, Watford, Stoke City and Crystal Palace. None of those squads are currently in the Top 10 of the premier league table. As it stands, the only major challenge that’s on Chelsea’s radar is an April 5th match with – surprise, surprise – Manchester City.

Hopefully, Man City can cut down the gap between them and the Blues by then. They should be fine for this match, as only Ilkay Gundogan, 26, is out with a knee injury. Will Sergio Aguero, 28, be tapped to play this game? There’s been drama surrounding his future with the club. Will he stay? Will he go? “He remains a top player and an important one for us to achieve our goals,” Pep said, according to ESPN FC. “I don’t have doubts about that.” But, Pep has been playing Leroy Sane, 21, Gabriel Jesus, 19, and Raheem Sterling, 22, instead of Sergio, which reportedly has the striker considering changing sides. Hmmm.

Do you think Man City can make a run for the Premier League championship, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think it’s pretty much wrapped up? Will Chelsea claim the title?

