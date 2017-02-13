Trump & Justin Trudeau Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Their First Meeting

REX/Shutterstock

Let the meeting of minds begin! US President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 13, following their first face-to-face meeting. They’re expected to discuss trade and security, but we all know that could fly out the window. Watch our live stream to see every moment!

It’s hard to believe that it has been less than one month since President Donald Trump, 70, took office, mainly because he’s been so busy. On his 25th day in office, the president is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 45, for the first time, marking his third visit with a state leader. Trump and Trudeau are ending their day of meetings with a joint press conference, which is expected to start at 2:00pm ET. Be sure to stay informed and watch!

The two leaders will be appearing together after a series of private meetings in which they were reportedly discussing trade, security and borders, and Trump’s desire to change the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Doing so would hurt Canada’s economy. Trump and Trudeau aren’t expected to go too deep into immigration issues, but that doesn’t seem possible considering the current state of affairs. Whether or not any of this is brought up during the presser remains to be seen.

Following the press conference, Trudeau will be meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The rest of his official schedule can be viewed HERE. “The President looks forward to a constructive conversation and strengthening the deep relationship that exists between the United States and Canada,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on February 9.

