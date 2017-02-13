Victor Cruz Cut: New York Giants Wide Receiver Fired After 7 Seasons With Team

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! The New York Giants nation was in for a huge shock on Feb. 13, as the team cut Victor Cruz! After seven seasons of making amazing catches for the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, Victor’s now out of a job.

This announcement came out of the blue (no pun intended.) Victor Cruz, 30, and the New York Giants parted ways on Feb. 13 – actually, the team decided to give the wide receiver the boot, according to NFL Network’s Kim Jones and Art Stapleton of The Record. The exact reason for the “conscious uncoupling” wasn’t immediately revealed, but what was known: after seven seasons playing for the Giants, Victor was now a free agent. Update: He’s not the only one, as Rashad Jennings, 31, was also released.

Victor wrapped up the 2016 season with 39 catches for 586 yards over 15 games. He actually took a pay cut ahead of this past season, according to Sports Illustrated, reducing his salary from $7.9 million to $1.3 million (with playing time bonuses and incentives.) He was due a $1 million roster bonus in March, and was set to earn $9.4 million in the 2017-8 season. After the Giants’ season ended with a NFL Playoffs loss to the Green Bay Packers, Victor said he looked forward to returning to the Giants.

Whoops. Well, so much for that. At least Victor leaves the Big Blue Wrecking Crew with a Super Bowl ring around his finger, having beaten Tom Brady, 39, and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. That 2011 season is considered to be Victor’s breakout season, as he caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards. The Patterson, New Jersey native is also a NFL Pro Bowl player, having been picked in 2012.

Victor entered the NFL in 2010, after going unpicked in the NFL Draft. However, the Giants picked him a day after the draft, beginning a seven-year stay with the Giants. His rookie season was ended after three games, as a hamstring injury would put him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

Injuries would plague Victor throughout his career. Though he would have three amazing seasons (racking up 1,536 yards in 2011, 1,092 in 2012 and 998 in 2013) he was sidelined in 2014 with a torn patellar tendon. In 2015, he suffered a calf injury during training camp, ultimately requiring season-ending surgery.

He finally returned after two years of rehab on Sep. 11, 2016, scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, in another case of “highs and lows,” he was fined $12k for his victory salsa-dance. Despite that massive fine, he promised he wouldn’t stop dancing. Hopefully, Victory can find a squad that appreciates him both for his hands and for his fancy feet.

