‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Jax Tearfully Apologizes To Stassi After Years Of Torture

Wow — we never thought we’d see the day! On the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax finally apologized to Stassi after years of torturing her, and he did so with tears streaming down his face. It was a great moment for Stassi, but Brittany wasn’t having it. Read our full recap below!

Are Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder finally ready to make amends and move on with their lives? After watching the Feb. 13 episode of Vanderpump Rules, we think they might be.

While in New Orleans celebrating Tom Schwartz and Katie‘s bachelor and bachelorette parties, Stassi demanded that Jax apologize to her for all the bad things he’s ever done to her, like lying and cheating on her apparently. Apparently, his behavior is one of the major reasons why her recent ex, Patrick, refused to hang out with her friends.

Awkwardly, Jax’s current girlfriend, Brittany, was on hand to witness the entire conversation. She didn’t seem to mind, however, until after Stassi walked away and she became jealous that Jax showed such remorse for the way he treated Stassi, but never cares about the bad things he does to Brittany.

“You could release yourself, you could just say, ‘I’m so sorry,'” Stassi said before Jax replied, “I was a cheater, I was a liar, I was a stealer. I was everything that nobody should want to be around. … I did a lot of bad things.” And he actually said sorry — repeatedly, while tears streamed down his face. Stassi seemed surprised, but once she regained her composure, she said, “thank you,” and then walked away. But that’s when Brittany shared her grievances and walked away herself.

Elsewhere, everyone started wondering if Tom Schwartz and Katie should be getting married at all, when they had a major fight over nothing. They basically had an argument over whether or not they should be friends with Tom Sandoval and Ariana. It didn’t make any sense, but Katie refused to forgive Tom. Even when he tried to kiss and give her a high-five, she squirmed. Fortunately, they later had a talk and made up, but she still seemed annoyed by him in New Orleans.

