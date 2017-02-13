Hold on to your hats, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ fans: Season 3 finally has a premiere date, and it’s a lot sooner than we thought. WATCH the hilarious new trailer, in which Titus parodies Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’, right here!

Happy Monday! The Season 3 trailer for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt finally dropped today, Feb. 13, and it is everything. WATCH above.

UKS has always used trailers as an opportunity to parody relevant pop culture events — back in the day, Season 2’s sneak peek made fun of Fashion Week, for example — but this one definitely takes the cake. We’re treated to Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) prancing around the streets of New York City, singing to his boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen) as he acts out scenes from Beyonce‘s Lemonade. When you watch it, it will cure your mid-winter depression, your Donald Trump-induced anxiety, and your acne.

At one point in the trailer, Titus yells at Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) for barging in on him while he’s putting on a private performance (“Kimberly! Use your key, I’m ‘Lemonade’-ing!”). It’s comedy gold.

Heck no, we ain't playing with you! Season 3 (and Titus' 🍋🍋🍋 moment) is coming May 19 to @netflix! #KimmySchmidt A video posted by Kimestic Worker (@unbreakablekimmyschmidt) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:20am PST

The Season 2 finale left us wanting more, to say the least. Titus was headed off into the unknown to be a performer on a cruise ship, leaving Mikey behind, while Lillian hinted that she wants to run for office to fight the impending hipsterdom in her neighborhood. Most importantly, Kimmy got a call from The Reverend (Jon Hamm) from prison, who casually dropped the bomb that he and Kimmy are married. Talk about a cliffhanger!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to Netflix on May 19, no lie!

