‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Nick Devastates 2 Women & Chooses His Final 4

After Nick’s break down last week, it was nice to see him back at it this week on ‘The Bachelor,’ but the tears didn’t stop. He narrowed down his final six to a final four — and his choices may shock you.

It turns out after Nick Viall‘s tough week, all he needed was a good night’s sleep and some time with Chris Harrison — I mean, that’s probably what we all need in life, right? Anyway, he told the remaining six ladies again, that he was just scared. So with that, they went to the Bahamas.

The first one-on-one date went to Vanessa, much to Corinne‘s dismay. She hadn’t had a one-on-one, which actually surprised me since she’s had so much time with him. Regardless, Vanessa had an amazing date and actually told Nick she was falling in love with him. She wanted to hear it back, but he was honest with her and said he didn’t want to say it to multiple women (cough, Ben Higgins, cough). So instead, he pulled a Juan Pablo and said he liked her a lot. Ok, he was much more respectful than JP ever was.

On the group date, Nick headed on a boat ride with Raven, Corinne and Kristina. When they went swimming with sharks and Kristina broke down crying, Corinne was not happy that she was getting his attention. During the night portion of the date, he actually cried again when talking to Kristina about how tough it has been sending women home, but also connected with both Raven and Corinne, reassuring them both. He ended up giving the group rose date went to Raven. (She was actually the last one I expected!)

The next one-on-one date went to Danielle, which unfortunately fell flat. She was afraid to say how she was feeling because the last man she loved, passed away. When she did finally tell him that she felt really open to the future with him, he clearly didn’t feel the same way. He sent her home, and she was left feeling not good enough. Let’s be honest, they just didn’t have the connection. (Danielle, please go on Paradise.)

Worth Waiting For?

So Corinne got really worried after that, and decided to sneak into Nick’s room to let him know she was there for him — and to have a night-cap. He was super surprised, and she led him into his bedroom after saying her “vagine” was platinum. They closed the door, so we couldn’t see what was going on (thankfully), but we could hear (unfortunately).

However, he did stop her before they hooked up, told her it wasn’t a good idea and that he felt it was “always best to wait.” We have to say, Nick hooked up with Kaitlyn Bristowe early on, and it wasn’t good for their relationship or for her relationships with the other guys, so good move on Nick’s part. Naturally, Corinne was humiliated.

Rachel got the other one-on-one date, and once again their chemistry was so natural. They literally just drank beers and hung out at the bar talking. It only lasted about 15 minutes (or it seemed to at least), but she was glowing when she went back to the girls.

And The Final Four Are…

While all the ladies assumed they’d have a rose ceremony to reveal the final four, Nick actually decided he didn’t need one. After breaking down in tears to Chris, he decided to just go to the house and pull Kristina aside. He told her he had such a love for her, but the other relationships were stronger. She was not happy, and told him she didn’t get a fair chance, but ultimately she told him she was happy that he was finding strong relationships. Afterward, he said that the goodbye was “the most heartbreaking thing I had to do.” And just like that, there were four ladies left!

So Nick was heading to Vanessa, Rachel, Corinne and Raven’s hometowns next week! HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the final four?

